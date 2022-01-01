Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Toms River
/
Toms River
/
Burritos
Toms River restaurants that serve burritos
Tacoholics - Toms River
1922 Hooper Ave, Toms River
No reviews yet
Burrito
$0.00
More about Tacoholics - Toms River
Daddios Grille
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
Avg 4.5
(242 reviews)
Breakfast Burrito
$5.99
scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and salsa
More about Daddios Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Penne
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tuna Salad
Calamari
Shrimp Tempura
Walnut Salad
Pork Dumplings
More near Toms River to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bayville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1854 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston