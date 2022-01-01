Cheeseburgers in Toms River
Toms River restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Burger 25
199 Rt 37 E, Toms River
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER MEAL
|$6.50
|#1 Classic Cheeseburger
|$6.95
Angus Burger topped with American Cheese, Raw or Sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and Pickles on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
|#18 TURKEY BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$7.95
Lean, Fresh, Ground Turkey topped with Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Sweet Mayo on a Martin's Famous Potato Bun
Daddios Grille
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$12.99
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Lettuce, Tomato, And American Cheese
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese