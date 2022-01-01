Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve chef salad

Banner pic

PIZZA

Daddios Pizza

1201 hooper ave, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$12.99
More about Daddios Pizza
Banner pic

 

Daddios Grille

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$12.99
Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onions Over Romaine
More about Daddios Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Funnel Cake

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Greek Salad

Cheese Fries

Lobsters

French Toast

French Fries

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston