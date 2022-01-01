Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Toms River
/
Toms River
/
Chef Salad
Toms River restaurants that serve chef salad
PIZZA
Daddios Pizza
1201 hooper ave, Toms River
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$12.99
More about Daddios Pizza
Daddios Grille
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
Avg 4.5
(242 reviews)
Chef Salad
$12.99
Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onions Over Romaine
More about Daddios Grille
