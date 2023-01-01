Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve chicken soup

Banner pic

 

Daddios Grille

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken soup$5.25
More about Daddios Grille
Banner pic

 

Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37

177 New Jersey 37, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortellini Soup$6.95
More about Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Buffalo Wings

Waffles

Rice Bowls

Pancakes

Eel

French Toast

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (443 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston