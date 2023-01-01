Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Tacoholics - Toms River

1922 Hooper Ave, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Chipotle Chicken (2 Tacos Truck Style)$10.99
Toppings include mild salsa (pico de gallo), honey chipotle sauce, lettuce, cheese, and ranch.
More about Tacoholics - Toms River
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B2 Bistro + Bar - Toms River

1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 3.7 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Pizza$18.00
grilled chicken breast, chipotle crema, mozzarella, iceberg lettuce, charred corn, roasted red pepper, finished with avocado spread
More about B2 Bistro + Bar - Toms River

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Pork Dumplings

Pretzels

Chef Salad

Hot Chocolate

Sweet Potato Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Fried Pickles

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (394 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston