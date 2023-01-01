Crab cakes in Toms River

Kona Coast Crab Cake -We Start With O'Hana Grill's famous Crab Cake: Premium Jumbo lump crab meat, delicately seasoned then hand-formed into a patty and lightly pan seared to crispy perfection. Finished off with a generous layer chili aioli and shredded lettuce, nestled between our signature Martins potato bun. ( Friday Lent Special)

