Crab cakes in Toms River

Toms River restaurants
Toms River restaurants that serve crab cakes

Burger 25 - Toms River

199 Rt 37 E, Toms River

#26 Crab Cake$14.00
Kona Coast Crab Cake -We Start With O'Hana Grill's famous Crab Cake: Premium Jumbo lump crab meat, delicately seasoned then hand-formed into a patty and lightly pan seared to crispy perfection. Finished off with a generous layer chili aioli and shredded lettuce, nestled between our signature Martins potato bun. ( Friday Lent Special)
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery

1171 HOOPER AVENUE, TOMS RIVER

Crab Cakes$38.00
(2) Housemade Crab Cakes, remoulade sauce, crispy potato wedges, chef's vegetable
