Curry in Toms River

Toms River restaurants
Toms River restaurants that serve curry

Vibe N Slurp Toms River NJ

1776 Hooper Avenue, Tom's River

Kids Curry Chicken Ramen$12.00
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Curry Chicken Ramen$15.00
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
Kids Curry Shrimp Ramen$16.00
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 3 to 4 Curry Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B2 Bistro + Bar - Toms River

1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 3.7 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Mussels$16.00
green curry, coconut milk, lemongrass, cilantro, ginger, grilled baguette
