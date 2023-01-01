Curry in Toms River
Vibe N Slurp Toms River NJ
1776 Hooper Avenue, Tom's River
|Kids Curry Chicken Ramen
|$12.00
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
|Curry Chicken Ramen
|$15.00
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with Curry Chicken, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Half Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)
|Kids Curry Shrimp Ramen
|$16.00
Pork Bone Broth with Curry Base Topped with 3 to 4 Curry Shrimp, Scallions, Carrots, Corn, Mushrooms, Quarter Seasoned Boiled Egg, Edible Orchid Flower, Sesame Seeds, and Nori (Seaweed)