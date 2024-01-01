Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken wings in
Toms River
/
Toms River
/
Fried Chicken Wings
Toms River restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
Xina
3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River
No reviews yet
Korean Fried Chicken Wings
$10.00
2 whole wings fried chicken tossed in Gochujang & sriracha honey sauce
More about Xina
Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37
177 New Jersey 37, Toms River
No reviews yet
(8)Korean Fried Chicken Wings
$11.00
More about Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37
Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River
Garlic Bread
Eggplant Parm
Lobster Rolls
Fudge
Chili
Lobsters
Caesar Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Toms River to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 3.8
(10 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Bayville
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(521 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(399 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(636 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(517 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston