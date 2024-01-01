Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Toms River

Toms River restaurants
Toms River restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Xina image

 

Xina

3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Fried Chicken Wings$10.00
2 whole wings fried chicken tossed in Gochujang & sriracha honey sauce
More about Xina
Banner pic

 

Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37

177 New Jersey 37, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
(8)Korean Fried Chicken Wings$11.00
More about Slice House - 177 New Jersey 37

