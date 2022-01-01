Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried rice in
Toms River
/
Toms River
/
Fried Rice
Toms River restaurants that serve fried rice
Sáfu Sushi DTR
10 Washington Street, Toms River
No reviews yet
Vegetable Fried Rice
$15.00
Steak Fried Rice
$18.00
Chicken Fried Rice
$16.00
More about Sáfu Sushi DTR
Xina
3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
$12.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Fried Rice
$15.00
Pineapple Fried Rice
$14.00
More about Xina
Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River
Grilled Chicken
Calamari
Crab Rolls
Philly Cheesesteaks
Mac And Cheese
Tuna Salad
Shrimp Wraps
Tuna Rolls
More near Toms River to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bayville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(6 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(574 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1854 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston