Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Sáfu Sushi DTR

10 Washington Street, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Fried Rice$15.00
Steak Fried Rice$18.00
Chicken Fried Rice$16.00
More about Sáfu Sushi DTR
Xina image

 

Xina

3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice$12.00
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Fried Rice$15.00
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
More about Xina

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Crab Rolls

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Wraps

Tuna Rolls

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1854 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston