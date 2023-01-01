Hot chocolate in Toms River
Burger 25 - Toms River
199 Rt 37 E, Toms River
|Frozen Hot chocolate
|$7.00
Taste, like hot chocolate, only frozen,!! topped with marshmallows
Bubbys Beanery - The Courtyard
44 Washington St., Toms River
|Smores Specialty Hot Chocolate
|$6.75
Not your Average Smores...Hot Chocolate mixed with Marshmallow Syrup topped with a Sea Salted Praline Graham Cracker Homemade Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
|**NEW Hot Swiss Nutella Hot Chocolate
|$6.75
Hot and Creamy Swiss Chocolate Ganache mixed with Nutella topped with Whipped Cream, Swiss Chocolate, Wet Walnuts and a Cherry. I Dare you to find this anywhere else!
|Mint Black and White Specialty Hot Chocolate
|$5.75
We took the Black and White Cookie to a Whole New level. 1/2 Chocolate 1/2 White Chocolate and a hint of Mint topped with regular whipped Cream and Chocolate Whipped Cream and White and Black Sprinkles