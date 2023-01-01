Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Burger 25 - Toms River

199 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frozen Hot chocolate$7.00
Taste, like hot chocolate, only frozen,!! topped with marshmallows
More about Burger 25 - Toms River
Item pic

 

Bubbys Beanery - The Courtyard

44 Washington St., Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smores Specialty Hot Chocolate$6.75
Not your Average Smores...Hot Chocolate mixed with Marshmallow Syrup topped with a Sea Salted Praline Graham Cracker Homemade Whipped Cream and Chocolate Drizzle
**NEW Hot Swiss Nutella Hot Chocolate$6.75
Hot and Creamy Swiss Chocolate Ganache mixed with Nutella topped with Whipped Cream, Swiss Chocolate, Wet Walnuts and a Cherry. I Dare you to find this anywhere else!
Mint Black and White Specialty Hot Chocolate$5.75
We took the Black and White Cookie to a Whole New level. 1/2 Chocolate 1/2 White Chocolate and a hint of Mint topped with regular whipped Cream and Chocolate Whipped Cream and White and Black Sprinkles
More about Bubbys Beanery - The Courtyard

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Seaweed Salad

Chef Salad

Miso Soup

Dumplings

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Lobsters

Burritos

Cheesecake

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston