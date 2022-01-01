Paninis in Toms River

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Daddios Grille

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Thanksgiving Panini$9.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Cheddar Cheese Mayo, And Brown Gravy
Caprese Panini$9.99
Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction
Grilled Chicken Panini$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Artichokes, Provolone, Sundried Tomato Spread And Balsamic Glaze
Italian Panini image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Healthy and Delicious

1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.7 (1884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Panini$13.00
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, fresh basil, and balsamic vinegar on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Protein - 37.3 grams
Fat - 18.1 grams
Carbs - 36 grams
Chipotle Panini$13.00
Grilled chicken, melted provolone, turkey bacon, caramelized onions, and low fat chipotle sauce on a whole wheat ciabatta.
Carbs - 38g
Fat - 18g
Protein - 44g
Veggie Panini$12.00
Grilled zucchini, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, caramelized onions, sautéed spinach, and homemade hummus on a whole wheat ciabatta roll.
