Scallops in
Toms River
/
Toms River
/
Scallops
Toms River restaurants that serve scallops
Sáfu Sushi DTR
10 Washington Street, Toms River
No reviews yet
Truffle Scallop App
$17.00
Scallop sashimi over mixed greens, drizzled with white truffle oil and flash seared
More about Sáfu Sushi DTR
Xina
3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River
No reviews yet
Spicy Toro Roll
$15.00
Scallop (hotate)
$11.00
Fried Diver Scallops
$30.00
More about Xina
