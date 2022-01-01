Shrimp rolls in Toms River
Toms River restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Xina
3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.00
|Coconut Shrimp Roll
|$14.00
|Shrimp (ebi) Roll
|$5.50
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
B2 Bistro + Bar
1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|SPICY SHRIMP ROLL
|$11.00
spicy shrimp, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
|TEMPURA SHRIMP ROLL
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado, finished with eel sauce