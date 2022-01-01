Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Toms River

Toms River restaurants
Toms River restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Xina image

 

Xina

3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.00
Coconut Shrimp Roll$14.00
Shrimp (ebi) Roll$5.50
More about Xina
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

B2 Bistro + Bar

1250 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 3.7 (1105 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY SHRIMP ROLL$11.00
spicy shrimp, cucumber, sesame seed, finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
TEMPURA SHRIMP ROLL$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado, finished with eel sauce
More about B2 Bistro + Bar

