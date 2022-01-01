Shrimp scampi in Toms River
Toms River restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Vibe N Slurp Toms River NJ
Vibe N Slurp Toms River NJ
1776 Hooper Avenue, Tom's River
|Shrimp Scampi Don
|$21.00
5 to 6 Scampi Shrimp Over White Rice and Topped with Sweet Soy Sauce, Scallions, Pickled Ginger, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
|Shrimp Scampi Ramen
|$24.00
Miso Broth Served on the Side with Noodles Topped with 5 to 6 Scampi Shrimp, Scallions, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds
|Kids Shrimp Scampi Ramen
|$15.00
Miso Broth Served on the Side with Noodles Topped with 3 to 4 Scampi Shrimp, Scallions, Edible Orchid Flower, and Sesame Seeds