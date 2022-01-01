Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Xina image

 

Xina

3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$10.00
More about Xina
Banner pic

 

Daddios Grille

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap$8.99
Popcorn Fried Shrimp With Lettuce Tomatoes, And Scallions With Our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce
More about Daddios Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Tuna Wraps

Lobsters

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Hummus

French Fries

Chef Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston