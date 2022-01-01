Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp wraps in
Toms River
/
Toms River
/
Shrimp Wraps
Toms River restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Xina
3430 Rt 37 E, Toms River
No reviews yet
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
$10.00
More about Xina
Daddios Grille
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
Avg 4.5
(242 reviews)
Bang Bang Shrimp Wrap
$8.99
Popcorn Fried Shrimp With Lettuce Tomatoes, And Scallions With Our Homemade Bang Bang Sauce
More about Daddios Grille
Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River
Tuna Wraps
Lobsters
Tuna Rolls
Chicken Wraps
Hummus
French Fries
Chef Salad
Shrimp Rolls
More near Toms River to explore
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Point Pleasant Beach
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Manasquan
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bayville
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Brick
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Howell
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1560 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(395 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston