Sweet potato fries in Toms River

Toms River restaurants
Toms River restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Philly Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Philly Philly Steaks

1611 Route 37 East, Toms River

Avg 4.3 (74 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
More about Philly Philly Steaks
Item pic

 

Burger 25

199 Rt 37 E, Toms River

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.50
More about Burger 25

