Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Toms River

Go
Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Banner pic

 

Daddios Grille

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap$8.99
Homemade Tuna Salad With Lettuce, Tomato, And Onions
More about Daddios Grille
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Healthy and Delicious

1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.7 (1884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Wrap$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, sliced tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a 100% whole wheat wrap. Comes with choice of balsamic dressing or homemade fat free organic chipotle sauce
Carbs - 62g
Fat - 30g
Protein - 55g
More about Healthy and Delicious

Browse other tasty dishes in Toms River

Walnut Salad

Cheeseburgers

Lobster Rolls

Apple Salad

Eel

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Toms River to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bayville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Heights

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston