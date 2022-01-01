Tuna wraps in Toms River
Toms River restaurants that serve tuna wraps
Daddios Grille
1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Tuna Wrap
|$8.99
Homemade Tuna Salad With Lettuce, Tomato, And Onions
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Healthy and Delicious
1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
|Tuna Wrap
|$13.00
Wild caught solid white albacore tuna, mixed with craisins, almonds, and vegan mayo. It is topped with organic romaine, sliced tomatoes, and monterey jack cheese on a 100% whole wheat wrap. Comes with choice of balsamic dressing or homemade fat free organic chipotle sauce
Carbs - 62g
Fat - 30g
Protein - 55g