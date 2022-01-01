Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Toms River

Toms River restaurants
Toast

Toms River restaurants that serve walnut salad

Daddios Grille

1201 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Apple + Walnut Salad$12.99
Crispy Chicken, Sliced Mushrooms, Granny Smith Apples, Toasted Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Over Fresh Spinach And Mixed Greens Served With Poppy Seed Dressing
More about Daddios Grille
Healthy and Delicious image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Healthy and Delicious

1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River

Avg 4.7 (1884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
EF Apple Walnut Salad$12.00
Organic apples, mixed greens, grilled chicken, and walnuts with low fat raspberry vinaigrette on the side
Carbs - 38g
Fat - 32g
Protein - 35g
Small Apple Walnut Chk Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, walnuts, craisins, crumbled blue cheese, organic sliced apple and low fat raspberry dressing.
More about Healthy and Delicious

