Ramen

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

457 Reviews

$$

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151

Atlanta, GA 30308

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Yes Disposable Items
Chopsticks, Utensils, Napkins.
Tebasaki Wings$9.00
Japanese-style fried chicken wings with a sweet shoyu glaze.
Yasai$14.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
Invincible Dan Dan Mazemen$14.00
Brothless, minced pork, soft-boiled egg, cucumbers, spicy soybeans, szechuan oil, scallions, sesame seeds.
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
No Disposable Items
Please choose this option if you will dine at home and do not need disposable items.
Hakata Tonkotsu Classic$15.00
Pork broth, chashu (pork belly), soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), wood-ear mushrooms, butter garlic corn, scallions, sesame seeds.
Tori Shoyu$14.00
Chicken broth, chashu (pork belly), soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), spinach, narutomaki (fish cake), scallions, sesame seeds.
Edamame$6.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
Chili Paste Bomb$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta GA 30308

Directions

