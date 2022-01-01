Go
Toast

Tonari

Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

PIZZA

707 6th St. NW • $$

Avg 4.1 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Natto Bolognese TOGO$18.00
Mentaiko Spaghetti TOGO$16.00
Tonari Chopped Salad TOGO$6.00
Uni Pasta TOGO$17.00
Kinoko TOGO$17.00
Pepperoni TOGO$17.00
Mentaiko & Corn TOGO$17.00
Clam TOGO$17.00
Tonari Caesar Salad TOGO$6.00
Hawaiian TOGO$17.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Delivery
Takeout

Location

707 6th St. NW

Washington DC

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shouk

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli Street Food

Rocket Bar

No reviews yet

Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
Nama Sushi Bar & Restaurant offers exquisite nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls. Special Sushi Happy Hour from 4-6PM daily.
Order from both restaurants together now - including wine, cocktails and beer!

Penn Social

No reviews yet

Lively bar with a patio that offers pub grub, live bands, DJs, dancing and more. Stay tuned while we remodel!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston