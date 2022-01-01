Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).

Nama Sushi Bar & Restaurant offers exquisite nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls. Special Sushi Happy Hour from 4-6PM daily.

Order from both restaurants together now - including wine, cocktails and beer!

