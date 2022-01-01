Tonati Mexican Grill
Tonati Mexican Grill is a family owned restaurant started by the Soto brothers. With over 15 years of experience, and every meal cooked from scratch, you can’t go wrong when you come to Tonati! Menos drama. Más Tacos!
8945 S Fry Road Suite A
Location
8945 S Fry Road Suite A
Katy TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Crust Pizza Co.
Perfection Right Down to the Crust
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Ginger Thai
Welcome to Ginger Thai!
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!