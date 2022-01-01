Tonawanda restaurants you'll love

Tonawanda restaurants
Toast
  • Tonawanda

Tonawanda's top cuisines

Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Thai
Must-try Tonawanda restaurants

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Sub (whole)$10.45
Bleu Cheese $1.00
French Fries$3.00
Add Gravy .50
Large Cheese Pizza$17.49
More about La Hacienda
Jasmine Thai image

 

Jasmine Thai

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda

Avg 4.5 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jasmine Fried Rice
Sautéed with egg, green onion, tomato, fresh cucumber and slice of lime (GF)
Panang
Panang curry paste well cooked in coconut milk and ground peanuts with a side of steamed mixed vegetables
Fr. Spring Roll- Chicken&Shr$5.95
Shrimp, Chicken or Vegetarian(GF)
More about Jasmine Thai
Rizzo's image

 

Rizzo's

2763 Eggert Road, Tonawanda

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad lg$8.50
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Dinner Salad$3.50
Mixed Greens, Fresh Mozzarella, Red & Yellow Tomato, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze
Chicken Parmigian$16.50
More about Rizzo's
Tonawanda Bowling Center image

 

Tonawanda Bowling Center

574 Youngs Street, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Style Cauliflower$9.00
More about Tonawanda Bowling Center
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pizza: Colvin

2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Saver 7$29.95
Double Wing$27.95
Single Wing$15.95
More about Just Pizza: Colvin

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tonawanda

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

