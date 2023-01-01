Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Blt sandwiches in
Tonawanda
/
Tonawanda
/
Blt Sandwiches
Tonawanda restaurants that serve blt sandwiches
La Hacienda - Brighton
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
BLT Sub (whole)
$10.25
BLT Sub half
$5.90
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
Manor Lanes
150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
BLT Sandwich
$8.95
More about Manor Lanes
