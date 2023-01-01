Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Tonawanda

Tonawanda restaurants
Tonawanda restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda - Brighton

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.25
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
Item pic

 

Manor Lanes

150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed with your choice of hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce, wrapped up with lettuce, tomato, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with housemade chips, fried, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
More about Manor Lanes
Restaurant banner

 

Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

11 Main Street, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese all wrapped up!
More about Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

