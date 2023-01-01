Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve cake

Restaurant banner

 

La Hacienda - Brighton

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$3.99
Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
Item pic

 

Emperor Dumplings

2309 Eggert Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A40. Raddish Cake (Lo Pak Koh)$4.99
Include radish, dried shrimp, Chinese sausage, and rice flour.
More about Emperor Dumplings

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

Turkey Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Patty Melts

Chicken Pizza

Hot And Sour Soup

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Soup

Curry

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Olean

No reviews yet

Warren

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (544 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1136 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston