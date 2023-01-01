Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Tonawanda
/
Tonawanda
/
Cake
Tonawanda restaurants that serve cake
La Hacienda - Brighton
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$3.99
Chocolate Cake
$4.99
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
Emperor Dumplings
2309 Eggert Road, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
A40. Raddish Cake (Lo Pak Koh)
$4.99
Include radish, dried shrimp, Chinese sausage, and rice flour.
More about Emperor Dumplings
