Chicken tenders in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken tenders

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Finger Sub (whole)$10.45
Bleu Cheese $1.00
More about La Hacienda
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pizza: Colvin

2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Chicken Finger$13.95
More about Just Pizza: Colvin

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

French Fries

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Depew

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston