Clams in
Tonawanda
/
Tonawanda
/
Clams
Tonawanda restaurants that serve clams
La Hacienda
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder Bowl
$5.00
More about La Hacienda
Rizzo's
2763 Eggert Road, Tonawanda
Avg 4
(92 reviews)
Linguini w/ Clams
$17.50
More about Rizzo's
