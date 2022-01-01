Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve egg rolls

Jasmine Thai image

 

Jasmine Thai

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda

Avg 4.5 (926 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Roll (Fried)$4.50
(Deep fried)
More about Jasmine Thai
Item pic

 

Chan's wok

796 Young St, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spring Egg Roll (2)$1.95
Egg Roll (1)$1.95
More about Chan's wok

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

Chicken Salad

Eggplant Parm

Ravioli

Wontons

Tacos

Clams

Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston