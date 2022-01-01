Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve eggplant parm

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Parm Sub half$5.90
Eggplant Parm Sub (whole)$10.20
Eggplant Parm$12.50
More about La Hacienda
Rizzo's image

 

Rizzo's

2763 Eggert Road, Tonawanda

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parm$15.50
More about Rizzo's

Map

