French fries in
Tonawanda
/
Tonawanda
/
French Fries
Tonawanda restaurants that serve french fries
La Hacienda
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.00
Add Gravy .50
More about La Hacienda
Just Pizza: Colvin
2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.95
More about Just Pizza: Colvin
Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda
Chicken Tenders
More near Tonawanda to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Niagara Falls
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Depew
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Sanborn
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(231 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(703 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston