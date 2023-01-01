Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Manor Lanes

150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalito Chicken & Nacho Wrap$10.95
Spicy chicken tossed in hot sauce and layered with jack/cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, bleu cheese, & crushed tortilla chips. Wrapped up in a large flour tortilla and served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
Loaded Nachos$9.95
More about Manor Lanes
Restaurant banner

 

Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

11 Main Street, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos Supreme$11.99
HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.
More about Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

French Fries

Tacos

Fried Dumplings

Lobsters

White Pizza

Quesadillas

Pad Thai

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston