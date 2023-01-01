Nachos in Tonawanda
Tonawanda restaurants that serve nachos
Manor Lanes
150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda
|Buffalito Chicken & Nacho Wrap
|$10.95
Spicy chicken tossed in hot sauce and layered with jack/cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, bleu cheese, & crushed tortilla chips. Wrapped up in a large flour tortilla and served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
|Loaded Nachos
|$9.95
Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.
11 Main Street, Tonawanda
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.99
HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.