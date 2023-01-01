Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda - Brighton

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$9.75
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$9.75
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$8.75
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
Item pic

 

Manor Lanes

150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned chicken, pepper, onions, and melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
CHEESE Quesadilla$9.95
A 12" tortilla filled with tons of melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Manor Lanes
Restaurant banner

 

Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

11 Main Street, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bomb Quesadilla$12.99
Melted Mozzarella with chopped steak and stuffed banana peppers.
More about Mooney's Tonawanda 11 Main St.

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

Garlic Cheese Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Garlic Bread

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Dumplings

Curry

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston