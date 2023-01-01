Quesadillas in Tonawanda
Tonawanda restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
La Hacienda - Brighton
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
|Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$9.75
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$9.75
|Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.75
More about Manor Lanes
Manor Lanes
150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.95
A 12" tortilla filled with your choice of seasoned chicken, pepper, onions, and melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|CHEESE Quesadilla
|$9.95
A 12" tortilla filled with tons of melted jack/cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.