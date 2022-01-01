Tacos in Tonawanda
Tonawanda restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Hacienda
La Hacienda
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
|Taco Pizza Large
|$24.25
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
|Taco Pizza Small
|$17.50
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
|Taco Stromboli
|$17.50
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
More about Just Pizza: Colvin
Just Pizza: Colvin
2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda
|MED Taco Pizza
|$20.25
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
|LG Taco
|$25.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.