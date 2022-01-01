Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Tonawanda

Go
Tonawanda restaurants
Toast

Tonawanda restaurants that serve tacos

La Hacienda image

 

La Hacienda

900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Pizza Large$24.25
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
Taco Pizza Small$17.50
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
Taco Stromboli$17.50
Taco meat, cheddar jack, tomatoes, black olives, taco sauce & shredded lettuce.
More about La Hacienda
Restaurant banner

 

Just Pizza: Colvin

2225 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MED Taco Pizza$20.25
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
LG Taco$25.75
Hot or sweet peppers with tomato, light onion, cheddar and mozzarella topped with black olives. This pizza can be topped with Spicy Seasoned Ground Beef, Chicken or Steak.
More about Just Pizza: Colvin

Browse other tasty dishes in Tonawanda

Wonton Soup

Spaghetti

Fried Dumplings

Wontons

Pad Thai

Ravioli

Dumplings

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Tonawanda to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Niagara Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

North Tonawanda

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

East Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Depew

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Getzville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sanborn

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Lancaster

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston