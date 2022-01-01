Go
Toast

Tonchin

Tokyo meets NY, with love

RAMEN • NOODLES

13 W 36th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3865 reviews)

Popular Items

Tokyo Ramen$18.00
homemade noodles, tokyo tonkotsu broth,
roasted cha-shu pork, egg, scallion, menma, seaweed
Spicy Tan Tan Ramen$19.00
homemade noodles, tokyo tonkotsu broth, roasted cha-shu pork,
egg, scallion, menma, cashew nuts, miso, chilli pepper
Maitake Tempura and Egg Buns$17.00
Assorted Mushrooms, Olive Oil, Egg Salad, Ichimi Pepper, Radish Sprouts (Vegetarian)
Miso Ginger Ramen$18.00
homemade vegan noodles, vegan miso broth, wakame, corn,
soy meat, menma, spicy cabbage, sesame, scallion, chili pepper (vegan)
Chicken Tsukune Buns$15.00
Ground Chicken, Ground Pork, Fresh house Coleslaw, Lettuce, Freshly Steamed Bun, Sesame Seeds
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

13 W 36th St

New York NY

Sunday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Alidoro

No reviews yet

Alidoro is an Italian specialty sandwich shop originally founded in 1986 in the heart of New York City’s SoHo, now with locations in New York and Miami. We offer over 40 different sandwiches that we make fresh daily from only the finest Italian ingredients.
We look forward to your visit and hope you enjoy the taste of Italy we bring to the neighborhood.

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Bergamo's

No reviews yet

Nestled between Bryant Park and Grand Central, Bergamo's is a new cocktail lounge and bar serving expertly-crafted drinks, elevated bites, and even better vibes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston