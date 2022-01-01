Go
Tong is Brooklyn’s hottest new Thai spot specializing in kub klaem, small dishes—such as goi neu, Isaan style spicy beef tartare with toasted rice and gai tod hat yai, shatteringly crunchy fried chicken thighs topped with crispy shallots, a specialty of the city Hat Yai. They’re meant to be enjoyed while sipping on drinks with friends and family. We can’t wait for you to come to our neighborhood and savor a wealth of authentic Thai flavors!

TAPAS

321 Starr street B1B2 • $$

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

KEAW WARN (GREEN CURRY)$16.00
thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, long hot chilli, basil served with jasmine rice
*spicy *gluten free
WOK SEASONAL GREEN$7.00
TUM TANG$11.00
a bright, funky and refreshing mix of cucumber, chilli, tomato, lime, fermented anchovy sauce
*Spicy *Gluten Free
PAD SEE EW$15.00
broad rice noodle, egg, chinese broccoli
KEE MAO (DRUNKEN NOODLE)$15.00
broad rice noodle, garlic, string bean, long hot chili, basil, green peppercorn
*spicy
JASMINE RICE$3.00
KA PROW (SPICY BASIL)$15.00
string bean, onion, long hot chilli, garlic, thai basil served with jasmine rice
*spicy
GAI TOD HAT YAI$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
SOM TUM THAI$11.00
green papaya salad with peanut, tomato, lime, long beans, dried shrimp
*Spicy *Gluten Free
KHAO SOI$16.00
northern style curry with egg noodle,chicken drumstick, shallot, preserved mustard green, cilantro
Upscale
Formal
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

321 Starr street B1B2

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
