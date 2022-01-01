Go
Tong’s Thai Restaurant

1146 Austin Hwy

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice$11.99
Stir fry,Chicken, rice , onions,eggs,Green onions on top. Slices fresh Cucumbers
Spring Roll(Deep-Fried)$9.99
Seasoned pork ,mosrhoom,carrot&clear noodles wrapped in rice paper & deep-fried
Egg Drop Soup
Wispy beaten eggs in Chicken broth. Green onions on top.
Pad Se-Ew$14.99
Choice of meat pan-fried with extra-wide flat noodles,eggs and Chinese broccoli and a soy garlic sauce.
White spring roll$8.99
Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, chicken, shrimp, carrots, and cilantro wrapped in fresh rice paper wrapper and served cold with dark peanut sauce (available vegetarian)
Pad Thai Dinner$14.99
Thin rice noodles,stir-fried with Shrimp,Chicken, Tofu, green onions,peanuts & bean sprouts in a zesty tamarind sauce
Pan Fried Dumplings$8.99
Pan Fried - Chicken&Vegetables dumplings serve with our Dumplings soy sauce.
House Rolls (6) vegetarian$7.99
Mushrooms, carrots, and clear noodles wrapped with crispy rice paper served with sweet garlic sauce.
Massaman Curry$16.99
A fusion of Thai and Indian style curry that has potatoes onions, carrots, ginger, tomatoes, peas and served with Roti(3)
Pa-Nang (Red curry)$14.99
Zucchini, bell peppers in a creamy and spicy coconut milk in red pa-nang sauce.
Location

1146 Austin Hwy

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
