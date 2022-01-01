Go
Tonic Seafood & Steak

TON-IC /TÄNIK/ ADJECTIVE
1. Providing a feeling of vigor or well-being; invigorating.
Tonic Seafood & Steak is downtown Wilmington’s hottest destination! Newly renovated, our contemporary design now takes over the entire block. Executive Chef, Patrick Bradley’s menu includes more seafood and lighter fare options, while continuing to offer the high-quality steaks we are so known for. Guests will immediately sense a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere surrounded by beautiful light fixtures, metallic gold seating, and a glass enclosed room. We look forward to welcoming you into our restaurant and sharing our experience with you!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

111 W 11th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1052 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine hearts, focaccia croutons, parmesan cheese,
caesar dressing
Tonic Burger$15.00
protein: beef, turkey or beyond beef patty
cheese: cheddar, american, swiss, or bleu
toppings: lettuce, tomato, raw, sautéed or fried onions, roasted red peppers,
add: avocado, bacon, mushrooms for $1 each
served with fries and pickles
12oz NY Strip$37.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
Tuna Tartare$16.00
sesame-soy, avocado, lime crème fraîche, fried wontons
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
thick cut bacon, tomato jam, provolone, dijonnaise, fries
Braised Bison Short Ribs$35.00
korean bbq sauce, watermelon radish & apple slaw, tempura sweet potatoes
8oz Filet$40.00
served with mashed potatoes and your choice of demi-glace or compound butter
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$29.00
baby bok choy, coconut curry, crispy shallots, fresh cilantro
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
remoulade, lettuce, tomato, fries
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
111 W 11th Street

Wilmington DE

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
