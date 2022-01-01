Toni Patisserie & Cafe
.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES
51 S Washington St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
51 S Washington St
Hinsdale IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Altamura Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!
Vistro
A neighborhood bistro in downtown Hinsdale serving approachable, Midwestern cuisine by Chef Paul Virant. It's all good!
Cafe La Fortuna
Come in and enjoy!