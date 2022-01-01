Go
Toast

Toni Patisserie & Cafe

.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CAKES

51 S Washington St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1031 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg Shaped Petit Fours$2.95
**Limited Daily Availability. Pre-Orders Encouraged. Available starting April 13**
Le Breton$11.25
Parisian-style Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Cornichons, Salted Butter, served on a Baguette
Bunny Macaron$3.75
**Limited Daily Availability. Pre-Orders Encouraged. Available starting April 13**
Chocolate Bavarian Cream Paczki$3.95
Available February 23 - March 1
Chick Macaron$3.75
**Limited Daily Availability. Pre-Orders Encouraged. Available starting April 13**
Chocolate Chip$2.50
Strawberry & Vanilla Bavarian Cream Paczki$4.95
Available February 23 - March 1
European Raspberry Preserves Paczki$3.95
Available February 23 - March 1
Vanilla Bavarian Cream Paczki$3.95
Available February 23 - March 1
Strawberry & White Chocolate Mousse Paczki$4.95
Available February 23 - March 1
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

51 S Washington St

Hinsdale IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Altamura Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Online Order for curbside pick up!

Vistro

No reviews yet

A neighborhood bistro in downtown Hinsdale serving approachable, Midwestern cuisine by Chef Paul Virant. It's all good!

Cafe La Fortuna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston