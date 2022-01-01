Go
Toni's Sushi Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SUSHI

1208 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (1050 reviews)

Popular Items

Miso Soup$3.50
House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, carrots, cherry tomato with miso ginger dressing
Shumai Shrimp$8.50
Shrimp Dumplings
Handroll NY Spicy Tuna$8.50
Tuna, masago, hot sesame oil, mayo and scallions
Salmon$5.00
Edamame$6.50
NY Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
Seaweed out roll with tuna, mayo, scallion and hot sesame oil
Tuna$6.00
California Roll$9.00
Rice outside roll with sesame, kanikama, avocado and cucumber
Torched Truffle Salmon Belly$7.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1208 Washington Ave

Miami Beach FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
