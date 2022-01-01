Tonno
Tonno Restaurant is owned by Chef Anthony Caturano. It is a 90 Seat Italian Restaurant in the Historic Seaport of Gloucester, Massachusetts. The menu features grilled fish, meat and home made pasta and a selection of oysters and other raw bar items.
2 Main Street
Location
Gloucester MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
