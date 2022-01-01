Go
Toast

Tonno

Tonno Restaurant is owned by Chef Anthony Caturano. It is a 90 Seat Italian Restaurant in the Historic Seaport of Gloucester, Massachusetts. The menu features grilled fish, meat and home made pasta and a selection of oysters and other raw bar items.

2 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

2 Main Street

Gloucester MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Machaca

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sclafani's Bakery & Deli

No reviews yet

We are a family run Italian bakery, deli, and grocery specialty store, we bake all of our breads daily and offer sliced to order deli meats, sandwiches, and catering!

Mile Marker One

No reviews yet

Waterfront Restaurant

Sugar Magnolias

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston