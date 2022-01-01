Tonno
Coastal Italian Seafood, Homemade Pasta, Carne Dishes, and a casual, lively atmosphere blend together to create something special. Come in and enjoy!
175 North Ave
Wakefield MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
