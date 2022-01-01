Go
Tonno

Coastal Italian Seafood, Homemade Pasta, Carne Dishes, and a casual, lively atmosphere blend together to create something special. Come in and enjoy!

175 North Ave

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiano$26.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Plum Tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano
Shrimp Cocktail$4.00
Poached shrimp served with house made cocktail sauce. Price is per shrimp
Swordfish Steak$32.00
Grilled Swordfish steak served over roasted potatoes, olives, and capers
Bolognese$28.00
House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.
Arancini with Tomato$14.00
Abborio rice ball, battered, deep fried, served with plum tomato, and shaved parmigiana
Chicken Milanese$26.00
Pan fried chicken cutlet served with arugula salad on top including tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiana, balsamic vinaigrette
Orecchiette$25.00
House made orecchiette cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tomatoes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Peccorino cheese.
Caesar Salad$13.00
gem lettuce, house croutons, Caesar dressing (contains anchovy), Parmesan cheese
Garlic Bread$6.00
garlic, herb butter, melted fontina cheese on crispy sour dough
Pork Chop$30.00
Brined, Bone-in pork chop, cooked to order, served with vinegar peppers and roasted Yukon potatoes, with a lemon and garlic pan jus.
Wakefield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
