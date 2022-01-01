Go
Tonno

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet finished with plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of housemade rigatoni pasta and plum tomato sauce.
Garlic Bread$6.00
Arancini$14.00
Arborio rice cooked with onions, white wine, and Fontina cheese, formed into a ball, breaded and deep fried. Served with plumb tomato sauce and Parmesan cheese.
Boneless Half Chicken$28.00
Boneless half chicken, brined and marinated in olive oil and herbs, pan seared and finished in the oven. Served with a garlic pan jus, Yukon potatoes, and roasted red onions.
Gem Salad$12.00
Gem lettuce, salami, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, radish, red onion, and grated provolone cheese, with a mustard vinaigrette (which contains anchovy, capers, and white wine vinegar.)
Tagliatelle Bolognese$26.00
House made tagliatelle pasta with home made bolognese sauce which contains veal, pork, beef, onion, carrot, fennel, cooked in red wine and tomato paste, fennel cream and Parmesan cheese.
Tuna Tartare$17.00
Diced raw tuna tossed in a citrus vinaigrette served with chive oil and house crostini.
Orecchiette w/ Sausage$24.00
House made pasta cooked with house made fennel pork sausage, roasted garlic, and red pepper flakes, tossed with broccoli rabe and finished with Parmesan cheese and plum tomato sauce.
Meatballs$14.00
A blend of veal, pork, and beef, blended with Parmesan cheese, milk, garlic, oregano, onion, and Panko breadcrumbs.
Caesar Salad$12.00
Gem lettuce, house croutons, anchovy based dressing with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, garlic, and egg yolks.
Location

2 Main St

Gloucester MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
