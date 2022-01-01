Go
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120 • $$

Avg 4 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Ragazoo$8.00
8" Kid's Pizza
No.13 Don Pepe$14.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
No.9 Classico$13.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
No.3 Supreme$14.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.14 Spicy Tono$14.00
red sauce, pepperoni, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil
No.6 Phat Tony$14.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.10 Primo$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
No.1 South Philly$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
Truffle Parmesan Fries$6.00
No.11 Margherita$13.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
Location

3500 124th Ave NW Suite 120

Coon Rapids MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

