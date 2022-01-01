Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.
PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES
3088 White Bear Ave N • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3088 White Bear Ave N
Maplewood MN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
Juicy Shrimp Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Unison Restaurant and Banquet
Come in and enjoy!!
V & I Best Steak House
Come in and enjoy!