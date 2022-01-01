Go
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

3088 White Bear Ave N • $$

Avg 4.7 (8710 reviews)

Popular Items

No.13 Don Pepe$13.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
Pizza Ragazoo$7.00
8" Kid's Pizza
No.9 Classico$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
No.3 Supreme$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.11 Margherita$12.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
Truffle Parmesan Fries$6.00
No.1 South Philly$12.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.12 Tono$15.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
No.6 Phat Tony$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, habanero jam, jalapeño, two strips of bacon, Tono garlic aioli. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.14 Spicy Tono$13.00
red sauce, pepperoni, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3088 White Bear Ave N

Maplewood MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
