Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

With recipes going back decades, Tono offers authentic cheesesteaks and brick-oven pizza in a cozy, family-friendly atmosphere.

1580 Saint Clair Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

No.11 Margherita$13.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil
Mountain Salad
arugula, prosciutto, tomato, parmesan, pine nuts, olive oil, balsamic vinaigrette
No.14 Spicy Tono$14.00
red sauce, pepperoni, Tono hot honey, Tono red chili oil
No.10 Primo$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
No.3 Supreme$14.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion, green pepper, jalapeño, mushroom. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
No.1 South Philly$13.00
choice of protein, choice of cheese, grilled onion. this sandwich comes prepared on a bed of fries.
Pizza Ragazoo$8.00
8" Kid's Pizza
No.12 Tono$16.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized tomato, caramelized onion, Tono red chili oil
No.13 Don Pepe$14.00
red sauce, sausage, pepperoni
No.9 Classico$13.00
red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella, basil, grana padano
See full menu

Location

St. Paul MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
