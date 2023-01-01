Go
Consumer picView gallery

Tono's Bar and Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1202 E DEL MAR BLVD Suite 106

Laredo, TX 78041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1202 E DEL MAR BLVD Suite 106, Laredo TX 78041

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Pastry Shoppe -
orange starNo Reviews
1202 East Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Cosmos Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7518 McPherson Rd. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Texadelphia - Laredo
orange starNo Reviews
1408 East Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Culture Social Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1309 Junction Dr. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 604-Laredo
orange star4.5 • 202
7305 McPherson Rd Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1713 E Del Mar Blvd Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laredo

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - McPherson
orange star4.3 • 615
8610 McPherson Road Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Laredo

Edinburg

No reviews yet

Mcallen

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Pharr

No reviews yet

Alamo

No reviews yet

Corpus Christi

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Weslaco

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Harlingen

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Tono's Bar and Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston