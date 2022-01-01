Tonto Bar & Grill
Tonto Bar & Grill is built on a strong foundation that transcends most restaurants’ missions. Not only do we take great pride in our food, drinks, and service – all of which are consistently outstanding – we also aim to preserve Arizona’s heritage through our cuisine and by sharing the stories of our property’s past. We fuse Southwestern and Native American ingredients and present them in a warm, welcoming atmosphere rich in Arizona lore.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd
Cave Creek AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
Come in and enjoy!!
Big Earl's Greasy Eats
Come in and enjoy!
Local Jonny's
Local Jonny's serves real food and drinks, seven days a week in old town Cave Creek.
Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood
Come in and enjoy!