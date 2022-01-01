Go
Tonto Bar & Grill is built on a strong foundation that transcends most restaurants’ missions. Not only do we take great pride in our food, drinks, and service – all of which are consistently outstanding – we also aim to preserve Arizona’s heritage through our cuisine and by sharing the stories of our property’s past. We fuse Southwestern and Native American ingredients and present them in a warm, welcoming atmosphere rich in Arizona lore.

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1694 reviews)

Popular Items

Tonto Burger$18.00
Grass-Fed Burger$19.00
Salmon$35.00
Tacos
Walleye$30.00
Reuben$17.00
Harvest Entree Sal$17.00
Harvest App Sal$13.00
Crab Cakes$17.00
3 - Sisters Salsa$19.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd

Cave Creek AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
