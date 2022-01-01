Tony And Luigi's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • PASTA
1201 S Church St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1201 S Church St
Georgetown TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0403
Nothing Bundt Cakes
600 Degrees Marketplace
Come on in and enjoy!
Goodfolks
Good Food, Good Drinks, Good Friends
Hydrate on the Square
See you soon!