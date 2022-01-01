Go
Tony Beef - Somers Point

17 Bethel Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Tater Tots$5.95
Single Burger$7.34
All burgers are cooked 'medium well' unless specified to cook 'well done'
Large Fries$4.95
The Big Shmacc$8.99
Mouthwatering perfection begins with a toasted house bun, 2 beef patties, American cheese , our homemade Big shmacc sauce with lettuce, pickles and finely diced white onion
Small Fries$3.95
5 pc. Wing$7.99
Crispy, fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Double Burger$8.99
All burgers are cooked 'medium well' unless specified to cook 'well done'
Small Tater Tots$4.95
Location

17 Bethel Rd

Somers Point NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
