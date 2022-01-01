Go
Tony Boloney's

GOOD GRUB FOR BAD A$$ PEOPLE

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

300 Oriental Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (3684 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Cheese (BYO)$12.00
classic jersey pie. marinara sauce, dry aged mutz & evoo. toppings extra
Build Your Own Sub$5.00
put whatever the f#ck you want on it!
Ducktown Melt$14.00
shaved ribeye, smoked bacon, garlic aioli, fresh mozzarella on garlic bread
🏆 Ole'®$14.00
mezcal marinated ribeye, chipotle house sauce, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, cilantro & queso oaxaca string cheese.
🏆 Food Network Guy Fieri Cheesesteak Battle
🏆 LIVE with Kelly & Michael Nationwide Competition
🏆 Star Ledger Best Cheesesteak in New Jersey
🏆 Featured on Bitchin’ Kitchen, Cooking Channel, Vice Action Bronson Show & 1,000s more
Winger - House Buffalo
serrano, cayanne & guajillo buffalo sauce, shaved. celery
House - BYO Fries$5.00
Geppetto$13.00
house parm sub. salted ricotta, fresh basil, shaved pecorino, seeded roll, extra virgin olive oil
Joe Tea$2.80
Goombah Mutz Stix (5)$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
Shitfaced 3000®$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

300 Oriental Ave

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
